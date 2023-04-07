GENEVA, N.Y. (WROC) — The Geneva Police Department is asking for the public’s assistance in assisting a missing person.

Zachary Alexander Brown, 31, was last seen on December 6, 2022, around noon at the Exchange Place Parking Lot’s Greyhound Bus Stop in Geneva.

Brown is described by police as standing at six feet tall, 260 lbs, hazel eyes with brown hair, glasses, and a tattoo that reads “Kyle” on his inner lower lip.

The Geneva Police Department says Brown purchased a bus ticket for Baytown, Texas. Since December 6, Brown has not been seen or heard from. Police add that Brown left with no personal belongings.