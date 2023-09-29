UPDATE: Batavia police say Stephenie Underwood has been found.

ORIGINAL:

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — The Batavia Police Department is asking for the public’s help in the search for a missing woman.

Stephenie Underwood, 42, was last seen in Batavia Wednesday afternoon.

According to police, Underwood was last seen wearing tan sweatpants and a black long-sleeved shirt.

Batavia PD says Underwood stands at 5′ 2″, weighs around 126 lbs, with black hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information regarding Underwood is asked to call the Batavia Police Department at (585) 345-6350.