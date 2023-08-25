ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — The Ontario County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in locating a missing woman last seen in Clifton Springs.

Deputies say Rebecca Mayo, 39, was last seen on August 20 in Clifton Springs. They say Mayo left a home in a blue Honda CRV.

Photo of Rebecca Mayo, 39, last seen in Clifton Springs on August 20 (Photo provided by Ontario County Sheriff’s Office)

According to Ontario County Sheriffs, Mayo said she was going to Geneva to see friends. They say it is also possible she may be in the Rochester area.

Deputies say Mayo stands at 5′ 5″ and weights 160 lbs with blue eyes and brown hair.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Ontario County Sheriff’s Office at (585) 394-4560.