CAYUGA COUNTY, N.Y. (WROC) — The Cayuga County Sheriff’s Office is asking for assistance in locating a woman from Montezuma.

Kimberly L. Tanner, 37, was last seen walking in the area of High Street in Montezuma on Tuesday, April 4, around 10:30 a.m.

Tanner was last seen wearing pink flowered pajama pants. She is said to stand at five feet and seven inches, 130 lbs, with brown hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with any information on Tanner’s whereabouts is asked to call 911. Information can also be submitted via the Cayuga County Sheriff Department’s website.