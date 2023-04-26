ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — The Rochester Police Department is asking for assistance in locating 14-year-old Jayleana Copeland-Johnson.

Police say Copeland-Johnson was reported missing after she did not return home from School #3 on Tuesday.

Copeland-Johnson is 5′ 0″, 160 pounds, with her hair dyed pink. She was last seen wearing a purple shirt with black leggings.

Anyone with information on Copeland-Johnson’s whereabouts is asked to call 911.