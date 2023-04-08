UPDATE:

Ontario County Sheriff’s Deputies have located Chayse Ludlam. They say he was not far from his home and is in safe and good health.

ORIGINAL STORY:

ONTARIO COUNTY, N.Y. (WROC) — The Ontario County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s assistance in locating a 14-year-old missing person.

Chayse Ludlam, 14, left his home Thursday around 7:30 a.m. and school associates have not heard from him, according to the Ontario County Sheriff’s Office.

Ludlam is described by deputies as standing at 5′ 1″, weighing in at 110 lbs, with black hair and brown eyes. The Ontario County Sheriff’s Office says Ludlam has a scar on his right arm near his elbow that is about 3″ long.

Ludlam was last seen wearing blue jeans, a white, brown, and black striped shirt, and a black hoodie.

Deputies say there is no evidence that Ludlam left with a phone. They add they have been searching the area in various ways in collaboration with New York State Police.

The Ontario County Sheriff’s Office says the sheriff’s bloodhound tracked from the residence on Rt. 64 to CR32 and Evert Road in the Town of Bristol Thursday morning where the track ended. They add this may suggest that Ludlam had been walking in that area between 9 a.m. and 11 a.m. Thursday.

Anyone who was traveling in that area at that time and saw a pedestrian matching Ludlam’s description is asked to call the Ontario County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies are also asking residents on the entire west side of Ontario County to check their outbuildings, vehicles, and ATVs to make sure all are accounted for and that Ludlam is not secreting himself somewhere on a property. They also ask anyone with cameras on their property in the area to check for signs since 8 a.m. Thursday.

Anyone with information is asked to call 911 or (585) 394-4560.