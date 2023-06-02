ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — The Rochester Police Department is asking for the public’s help in their search for a 66-year-old man they say is endangered with dementia.

RPD says Michael Rowley, 66, was reported missing on Thursday. Rowley was last seen leaving his home in the area of Augustine Street and Burke Terrace around noon.

Rowley was last seen wearing a black Chicago Bulls baseball cap, white t-shirt, dark blue pants, and white sneakers. He is approximately 5’10” tall and weighs 160 lbs.

Anyone with information about Rowley’s whereabouts is asked to call 911.