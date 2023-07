ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — The Monroe County Sherriff’s Office is asking for help locating a missing 21-year-old man from Henrietta.

According to police, Paul J. Pruden was last seen on Thursday, July 13, in the RIT area of Henrietta. They describe Paul as approximately 6’1” tall and 145 pounds, adding that he wears glasses and has a long beard and long brown hair.

Anyone with any information on Paul’s whereabouts is asked to call 911.