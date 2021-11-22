Missing Penfield teen found safe, in good health

Update

PENFIELD, N.Y. (WROC) — Officials from the Monroe County Sheriff’s office say a missing 14-year-old from Penfield has been found.

Authorities said around 1:30 a.m. Thursday that Timmothy Jenkins was located safely and is in good health.

Original

PENFIELD, N.Y. (WROC) — Police are asking the public for help finding a missing teenager from Penfield.

According to the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office, 14-year-old Timmothy Jenkins was last seen leaving the area of Penfield High School around 2:30 Monday afternoon. Investigators say Jenkins did not return home from school, but is believed to be in the Penfield area.

Jenkins is described as 5’8″ and 130 pounds, with brown eyes and short black hair. He was last seen wearing a gray sweatshirt and sweatpants, with a black jacket and black hat.

Police do not believe Jenkins is in danger. Anyone with information is asked to call 911.