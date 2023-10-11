ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Webster police issued an alert for a missing vulnerable adult Wednesday evening.

Daniel Mastrodonato, 69, was last seen on Carmel Court in Webster between 2:00 p.m. and 3:30 p.m. Wednesday, according to police. He has dementia and may be in need of medical attention.

Mastrodonato is described as 5’11” and 200 pounds with black hair and brown eyes. He does not have facial hair, unlike in the photo provided.

Mastrodonato may be driving a black Nissan Altima with the license plate DCY1800.

Anyone with information is asked to call 911.