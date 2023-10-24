ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Rochester police are searching for a missing professor from the University of Rochester who is believed to be in danger.

According to RPD, 44-year-old Heikki Rantakari was believed to have been last seen in the 1000 block of Exchange Street at some point on Friday, October 20.

According to the University of Rochester, Rantakari is an associate professor of economics and management at the Simon Business School. They said he was reported missing when he did not show up to teach a class on Saturday morning.

School officials with Simon tell News 8 Rantakari was on partial leave this semester. The Massachusetts Institute of Technology confirmed to News 8 that Rantakari is a Visiting Professor of Applied Economics at their Sloan School of Management.

According to a statement from Rantakari’s family, he stands 5’11” with blonde hair, blue eyes, and a Finnish accent. Investigators said he checked into an Airbnb on Exchange St. Friday night. The rental was investigated.

Investigators say that they have received information that indicates that Rantakari may be in danger. No further information has been released in that regard.

Police are asking anyone with information on Rantakari’s disappearance to call 911 or the Major Crimes Unit at (585)-428-7157.

Full Statement from the University of Rochester

Heikki Rantakari is an Associate Professor of Economics and Management at the University of Rochester’s Simon Business School. He was reported missing after he did not show up to teach a scheduled class on campus on Saturday morning. We thank all local law enforcement agencies and the University of Rochester’s Department of Public Safety in supporting this investigation. We’re asking for the public’s support in reporting anything that relates to Professor Rantakari’s whereabouts by calling 911. The University is hopeful that he is found safe very soon.

Full statement from family