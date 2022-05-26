CHILI, N.Y. (WROC) — Officers from the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office said they are trying to locate a missing juvenile who went missing Thursday.

Officers said 15-year-old Shaymaliz Velazquez from the Town of Chili went to school in the Town of Irondequoit, but never returned home.

Velazquez is described as standing 5’1″ tall and weighs approximately 121 pounds. Her hair is reportedly styled with black and red braids.

Officers have no further information to give at this time and anyone with information on her whereabouts is encouraged to call 911.

Picture of missing juvenile provided by Monroe County Sheriff’s Office

