ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Rochester police said that a 13-year-old child — Neveah Hawkins of Rochester — has gone missing and is believed to be suicidal.

Hawkins was last seen on Joseph Avenue on Saturday, August 6, at 10:30 p.m. and is believed to be on foot and in the local area.

Authorities describe her as a 5’02” black female weighing 120 pounds with brown eyes and black hair. Police encourage anyone with information on her location to call 911.

Check back with News 8 WROC as we will continue to update this developing story.