GENESEO, N.Y. (WROC) — Officers from the Geneseo Village Police Department announced they issued a New York State Missing Child Alert relating to the disappearance of a 15-year-old female Friday.

Officers describe Tajhanae L. Mclaughlin as a black female with brown hair and brown eyes. She is 5’6″ and weighs 120 lbs. She was last seen wearing a green tank top, a black-hooded sweatshirt, jean shorts, and white crocs.

She was last seen on Meadow Drive in the village of Geneseo in Livingston County at 5:30 p.m. Friday and is believed to be on foot.

Officers said Mclaughlin is believed to be suicidal and may be in need of medical attention.