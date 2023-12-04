ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — A missing man from Alabama may be in the Rochester area, according to the Montgomery Police Department.

Authorities say 66-year-old John Wright was last seen on November 1 in Montgomery, Alabama. His family told police that he suffers from schizophrenia and that they believe he is on a bus to Rochester.

Police describe Wright as a Black make who stands between 5’8″ and 5’10” and weighs around 200-210 pounds.

Anyone with information on Wright’s whereabouts is asked to call 911 or (334)-215-7867.