UPDATE: The missing person alert for Richard Weakland posted Saturday evening has been canceled.

ORIGINAL STORY:

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Deputies with the Schuyler County Sheriff’s Office announced they are looking for a 72-year-old man with dementia who went missing on Saturday and may be in need of medical attention.

Deputies said that Richard Weakland was last seen on County Route 8 in the village of Burdett at 5:30 p.m. He was seen driving a 2013 gray Lexus RX350 with New York registration BBT-7843.

Weakland is described as a white male standing at 6’0″ and weighing 180 pounds. He has gray hair and blue eyes and was last seen wearing a green t-shirt with horses on it and navy blue shorts.

Deputies ask anyone with information to call 911.