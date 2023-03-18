ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Police are asking for the public’s help in locating a missing 13-year-old girl.

The Monroe County Sheriff’s Office said that Jamotti Fulton was last seen leaving her group home in the Town of Penfield — located on Penfield road — around 2 p.m. Saturday.

She is about 5’1″ and 100 lbs, police said, with brown eyes and brown hair.

Fulton was last seen wearing a black shirt, blue jeans, and white crocks. Police confirmed she is not believed to be in any danger.

Anyone with information is encouraged to contact 911.

