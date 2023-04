ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — The Monroe County Sheriff’s Office issued an alert for two missing 17-year-olds last seen in Pittsford Tuesday evening.

According to investigators, Elizabeth Cleveland and Jessica Kowal ran away from a group event at the YMCA.

Cleveland was wearing all grey, and Kowal was last wearing a black and orange Chicago Bears jacket, MCSO said.

The two are residents at Hillside Group Home on Monroe Ave.

Anyone with information is urged to call 911.