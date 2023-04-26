ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — The Monroe County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in finding three kids who ran away from a group home on Penfield Road.

Deputies say that the three juveniles left the home Tuesday evening at 5:18 p.m. The three kids are identified as 13-year-old Jamotti Fulton, 14-year-old Amya Hester, and 15-year-old Paris Ford. They are not believed to be in any danger.

Deputies describe the three kids in detail:

Fulton stands at 5’1″ and weighs 100 pounds. She has brown hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a grey and tan jacket, black pants, and black shoes.

Hester is described as standing at 5’2″ and weighing 130 pounds. She has pink hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a blue and pink vest, a black, long sleeve shirt, and black pants.

Ford stands at 5’2″ and weighs 125 pounds. She has brown hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a black jacket and black jeans.

Anyone who has information on the missing girls’ whereabouts is asked to call 911.