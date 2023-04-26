ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — The Monroe County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in finding three kids who ran away from a group home on Penfield Road.
Deputies say that the three juveniles left the home Tuesday evening at 5:18 p.m. The three kids are identified as 13-year-old Jamotti Fulton, 14-year-old Amya Hester, and 15-year-old Paris Ford. They are not believed to be in any danger.
Deputies describe the three kids in detail:
- Fulton stands at 5’1″ and weighs 100 pounds. She has brown hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a grey and tan jacket, black pants, and black shoes.
- Hester is described as standing at 5’2″ and weighing 130 pounds. She has pink hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a blue and pink vest, a black, long sleeve shirt, and black pants.
- Ford stands at 5’2″ and weighs 125 pounds. She has brown hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a black jacket and black jeans.
Anyone who has information on the missing girls’ whereabouts is asked to call 911.