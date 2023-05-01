Samuel White was last seen at midnight on Honeysuckle Drive in Penfield (Photo/Monroe County Sheriff’s Office)

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — The Monroe County Sheriff’s Office announced that they are searching for a runaway teen from Penfield.

Deputies say that 15-year-old Samuel White was last seen in the area of Honeysuckle Drive in Penfield. They added that White ran away from an address in Penfield.

White is described as a 5’9″ teen weighing 300 lbs. He has black hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing red sweatpants, a red sweatshirt, and red Crocs.

MCSO asks anyone with information on White’s whereabouts to call 911.