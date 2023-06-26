ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — The Monroe County Sherriff’s Office is attempting to locate a boy who ran away from “The Children’s Home” in Penfield on Monday.

Police say staff at the center could not provide a picture of 15-year-old Kaleb J. Hicks.

They describe him as 6 feet tall and 270 pounds with long brown hair, blue eyes, and a chipped front tooth. He was last seen wearing a white t-shirt, black sweatpants, and tan timberland boots, according to officers.

Anyone with information is asked to call 911.