35-year-old Tracy Bellanca was last seen leaving her residence on Belinda Crescent in Perinton (Photo/Monroe County Sheriff’s Office)

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — The Monroe County Sheriff’s Office is requesting the public’s help in the search for missing woman from the Town of Perinton.

35-year-old Tracy Bellanca was last seen leaving her residence on Belinda Crescent in Perinton and was driving a 2019 red GMC Arcadia with a New York license plate JRJ4097, according to deputies.

She is described as standing at 5’5″ and weighing 130 pounds, with brown eyes and brown hair.

Deputies ask anyone with information on her whereabouts to call 911.