ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — The Monroe County Sheriff’s Office is searching for two girls who went missing from Chili.

Deputies said that 11-year-old Cynthia Stringer was last seen at her Chili home Sunday evening with her 17-year-old cousin Cheyenne Stringer, who is also missing out of Rochester.

According to MCSO, Cynthia’s last communication was that she was getting on an RTS bus.

Cynthia is described as a white female standing at 5’4″ with blonde hair and blue eyes.

Anyone with information on their location is asked to call 911.