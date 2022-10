ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — The Monroe County Sheriff’s Office is currently searching for a missing person from the Town of Henrietta.

The missing female — 20-year-old Nancy Loja Caguana — was last seen near Erie Station Road in Henrietta on October 7, 2022.

She is described as a female Hispanic standing at approximately 5’1″ and weighing 120 pounds. Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to call 911.