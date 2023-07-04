UPDATE: MCSO announced that 16-year-old Fnu Deewa returned home Tuesday morning. Deputies confirmed that she is in good health.

ORIGINAL STORY:

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — The Monroe County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a teenager who went missing from Henrietta early Tuesday evening.

Deputies said that 16-year-old Fnu Deewa was last seen leaving her Myrtlewood Drive home around 1 a.m.

MCSO describes Deewa as a female standing at 5’4″ and weighing 120 pounds. She has brown hair and brown eyes. Deewa was last seen w earing a white shirt and black and white pants.

Anyone with information regarding her whereabouts is asked to call 911.