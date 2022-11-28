ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — The Monroe County Sheriff’s Office is asking the public to help find two teenagers who were reported missing overnight on Monday.

16-year-old Marjuan Calhoun-Timmons and 13-year-old Shawn Hill were last seen in the area of Penfield Road near Linear Park Drive in Penfield, according to deputies.

Deputies describe Calhoun-Timmons as standing at 5’8″, weighing approximately 230 pounds, and was last seen wearing a white hoodie and blue jeans. Hill was described as standing at 5’9″, weighing around 180 pounds, and wearing a light blue-and-gray sweatshirt and black pants.

Deputies ask anyone with information on the two teens to call 911.