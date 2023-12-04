ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — The Monroe County Sheriff’s Office released an update into the search of Matthew Grant, an RIT student who has been missing since November.

According to investigators, Grant was driving a 2014 Jeep Cherokee with the Michigan license plate ESR8141. They add that his EZ pass was last recorded taking the Watertown-Binghamton exit on the NYS Thruway.

Grant’s vehicle with his Michigan license plates was last recorded by his E-Z pass crossing the Watertown-Binghamton exit (Photo/Monroe County Sheriff’s Office)

Grant, 22, has been missing since November 20 and was last seen driving the vehicle. Authorities say he was wearing a green jacket and blue jeans. RIT says that they are hoping Grant returns home safe and that they are working with police and Grant’s family.

Anyone with information on Grant’s whereabouts is asked to call 911.