ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Authorities are asking the public for help in locating a teenager that went missing from Fairport.

The Monroe County Sheriff’s Office said that 14-year-old Lorenzo Latvala’ Henderson was last seen at Perinton Park on O’Connor Road.

Deputies describe him as standing at 5’9″ and weighing 160 pounds. He has brown hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a light blue hoodie with an anime logo, white jeans, and white sneakers with a red Nike logo.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to call 911.

