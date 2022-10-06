52-year-old Craig McClinic was last seen on October 5, 2022 by his wife (News 8 WROC Photo)

CLARKSON, N.Y. (WROC) — The Monroe County Sheriff’s Office is asking the public for help in locating a man who was reported missing on Thursday

52-year-old Craig McClinic of Clarkson, NY, was reported missing by his wife, who told deputies she last saw him Wednesday morning at 8:45 a.m. She also said that McClinic missed a dialysis appointment on Thursday.

According to his wife, McClinic was wearing a red-and-black flannel, black sweatpants, and a navy blue sweatshirt. She added he is likely driving a gray Nissan Sentra.

Deputies ask anyone with information on Craig McClinic’s whereabouts to call 911.