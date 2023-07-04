ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — The Monroe County Sheriff’s Office is asking for help locating a missing 13-year-old girl from the Town of Chili.

Mari’Onna Miller was last seen leaving her residence around 9 p.m. on Saturday, and it is believed that she was picked up by a friend from the end of her driveway, according to police.

Police describe Mari’Onna as 5’1”, 120 pounds, with orange hair. According to officers, she was last seen wearing orange sweatpants and a white T-shirt.

Anyone with information is asked to call 911.