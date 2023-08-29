ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — The Monroe County Sheriff’s Office is asking for your help in finding a missing woman with an outstanding warrant.

Deputies said that 21-year-old Deziree Teerlinck has an arrest warrant for third-degree burglary. Her family reported her missing.

Teerlinck is described as standing at 5’2″ and weighing approximately 125 pounds. No further details about her disappearance or the arrest warrant were revealed.

Anyone with information on Teerlinck’s whereabouts is asked to call Crime Stoppers at (585)-423-9300.