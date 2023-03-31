MCSO is asking for help in searching for 14-year-old Jalynn Taylor from Hamlin (Photo/Monroe County Sheriff’s Office)

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — The Monroe County Sheriff’s Office is asking the public for their help in searching for a missing 14-year-old girl from Hamlin.

Deputies say that 14-year-old Jalynn Taylor was last seen at 8:30 p.m. on Thursday on Close Hollow Drive. Witnesses say she was riding a black bicycle.

She is described as standing at 5’4″ and 110 lbs. She was last seen wearing a black hooded sweatshirt that reads “You make it all happen it’s possible” in purple letters. She was wearing black sweatpants and gold/black sneakers.

Deputies say that they don’t believe she is in danger, but ask anyone with information on her location to call 911.