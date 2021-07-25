Livingston County Police searching for missing 25-year-old man

LIVINGSTON COUNTY, N.Y. (WROC) — Officials from the Livingston County Sheriff’s Office are attempting to locate a man last seen around 12:30 p.m. Sunday in the Hemlock area dressed in pajama pants and no shirt.

The missing man, Cody Richardson is 25-years-old, six feet tall with a skinny build. According to deputies, Richardson has brown hair and blue eyes.

Livingston County Police is still searching for Richardson. Anyone with information is asked to call the sheriff’s office at 911 or 243-7100.