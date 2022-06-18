ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Officers from the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office announced they are searching Lake Ontario for a jet skier reported missing on Saturday.

MCSO officers, along with members of the U.S. Coast Guard, the Rochester Fire Department, New York State Police and the Royal Canadian Air Force, are searching the lake north of the 1000 block of Rock Beach Road.

There is no information of the identity of the jet skier, but officers said that the individual was reported missing at 10:21 a.m.

