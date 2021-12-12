Irondequoit Police searching for missing 79-year-old with dementia

IRONDEQOUIT, N.Y. (WROC) — Raymond Howe of Irondequoit was last seen near Frontenac Heights on Sunday around 10 a.m. The 79-year-old is listed as vulnerable and is believed to be suffering from dementia.

According to Irondequoit Police, the man was driving a black 2014 Volkswagen Jetta with New York registration JGY-3617 at the time of his disappearance.

Authorities say he was last seen wearing a brown Carhart vest, navy blue shirt with “Earth Voyager” written on it and blue jeans.

Irondequoit Police is still attempting to locate Howe. Anyone with more information is asked to call 911.

