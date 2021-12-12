Irondequoit Police searching for missing 79-year-old with dementia

Missing Persons

by:

Posted: / Updated:

IRONDEQOUIT, N.Y. (WROC) — Raymond Howe of Irondequoit was last seen near Frontenac Heights on Sunday around 10 a.m. The 79-year-old is listed as vulnerable and is believed to be suffering from dementia.

According to Irondequoit Police, the man was driving a black 2014 Volkswagen Jetta with New York registration JGY-3617 at the time of his disappearance.

Authorities say he was last seen wearing a brown Carhart vest, navy blue shirt with “Earth Voyager” written on it and blue jeans.

Irondequoit Police is still attempting to locate Howe. Anyone with more information is asked to call 911.

Check back with News 8 WROC as we will continue to update this developing story.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Donate Now to the Food For Families Food Drive

Trending Stories

Rochester Rundown
What's Good with Dan Gross
Songs From Studio B
Download Our App

Don't Miss