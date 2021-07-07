UPDATE: Irondequoit police issue alert for missing man

Missing Persons

by:

Posted: / Updated:

UPDATE:

IRONDEQUOIT, N.Y. (WROC) — Irondequoit police report Edward Doran has been found safe.

ORIGINAL STORY

IRONDEQUOIT, N.Y. (WROC) — Irondequoit police issued an alert Wednesday evening for a man last seen at a local Wegmans.

According to police, Edward Doran, 78, walked away from the East Ridge Road Wegmans around 5:00 p.m. Wednesday. Police say Doran suffers from dementia.

He is described as 6 feet tall, 175 pounds with white hair and blue eyes. He was last seen wearing a polo shirt and black jeans.

Anyone with information is asked to call 911.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Destination NY
Download Our App

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss