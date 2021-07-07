UPDATE: Irondequoit police issue alert for missing man

UPDATE:

IRONDEQUOIT, N.Y. (WROC) — Irondequoit police report Edward Doran has been found safe.

ORIGINAL STORY

IRONDEQUOIT, N.Y. (WROC) — Irondequoit police issued an alert Wednesday evening for a man last seen at a local Wegmans.

According to police, Edward Doran, 78, walked away from the East Ridge Road Wegmans around 5:00 p.m. Wednesday. Police say Doran suffers from dementia.

He is described as 6 feet tall, 175 pounds with white hair and blue eyes. He was last seen wearing a polo shirt and black jeans.

Anyone with information is asked to call 911.