ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — The Monroe County Sheriff’s Office (MCSO) says they are currently investigating a missing teenager from the Town of Henrietta.

16-year-old Avalon N. Salter-Talbert was last seen leaving the Red Roof Inn located at 4820 W. Henrietta Rd on January 1 at around 12:45 a.m.

Salter-Talbert is described by the MCSO as a black female, standing at approximately 5′ 0″, and weighing about 90 lbs. They also say she was last seen wearing a light pink jacket and black sweatpants, and her destination of travel is unknown at this time

Anyone with information on Salter-Talbert’s whereabouts is advised to call 911.