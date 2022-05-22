ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Officers from the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office said they are currently investigating a missing vulnerable adult Sunday.

Officers said that Paul E. Krahenbuhl was last seen Saturday at 11 p.m. in his home in Henrietta. They also add that Krahenbuhl suffers from early dementia and stage four kidney failure.

Investigators with the MCSO said that Krahenbuhl may already be out of state.

Krahenbuhl drives a 2016 Toyota Tundra with New York Registration number ML3309 and is riding with a black-and-white dog.

Officers urge anyone with information about Krahenbuhl’s whereabouts to call 911.

