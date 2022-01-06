Geneva police searching for missing man

GENEVA, N.Y. (WROC) — Geneva police are asking the public for help in locating a missing person.

Authorities say 32-year-old Brent Crandall has been missing since Sunday.

Officials say he is described as 5’9″, 195 lbs, with blue eyes and brown/bald hair. They say he was last seen wearing a red sweat shirt and sweatpants.

Police say he may be in the area of Corning, New York.

Anyone with information regarding his whereabouts is asked to call Geneva police at 315-828-6771, or 911.

Check back with News 8 WROC as we will continue to update this developing story.