GATES, N.Y. (WROC) — The Gates Police Department is searching for a missing teenager.

Authorities say 17-year-old Shariah Scott was last seen on Tuesday at 7 a.m. walking away from Gates Chili High School.

Police say Scott is 5’2″, 110 lbs. with brown eyes and a ponytail. She was last seen wearing a black Michael Kors winter jacker with a fur hood and black and white Converse sneakers, carrying a green bag.

Anyone with any information is asked to call 911.