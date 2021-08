GATES, N.Y. (WROC) — Gates police are asking the public for help in locating a missing “endangered” person.

Officials say David Kuhn is 56 years old, a white male, 5’10” tall and weighs about 210 pounds.

Police say he was last seen driving a tan 2002 Chrysler Sebring four-door sedan with a New York license plate number of KPJ4906.

Stock photo of missing person’s vehicle, provided by Gates Police Department.

Anyone with information is asked to call 911.

