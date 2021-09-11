Deputies searching for missing Wyoming County teen

WYOMING, N.Y. (WROC) – Deputies with the Wyoming County Sheriff’s Office are seeking the public’s help ins locating a missing 15-year-old girl. Deputies say Ciara Smart was last seen on Durfee Road in the village of Wyoming on Friday evening at 10 p.m.

Deputies believe she left on foot.

Smart was last seen wearing a gray sweatshirt and blue jeans. She has blonde hair and blue eyes and weighs 140 pounds.

Deputies say she may be heading to Boonville in Oneida County.

Those who may have seen Smart or have any further information are asked to call the WCSO at (585) 786-8989 or 911.