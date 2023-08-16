CAYUGA COUNTY, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The Cayuga County Sheriff’s Office is continuing its search for missing 13-year-old Joseph Wade Czyz.

Joseph disappeared from his home at Adams Avenue in Owasco between 8 p.m. and 10:30 p.m. on Monday, August 14, according to the Sheriff’s Office. He has not been seen since.

The Sheriff’s office is asking residents who live in the area of Adams Avenue to check any cameras at their homes that may have recorded Joseph during the time of his disappearance. Sheriff’s detectives also want to speak with anyone who had contact with Joseph in the days leading up to his disappearance.

Joseph is 5 feet 6 inches tall with hazel eyes and red hair and weighs 120 pounds.

Anyone with information on this dissapearance is asked to call 911 or sumbit information at this LINK.

A photo of Joseph can be seen below: