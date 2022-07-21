ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — A candlelight vigil will be held Thursday evening for 46-year-old Keri Heine, a Greece resident who is still missing after two weeks.

The vigil will be held at the main entrance of Rochester General Hospital at 8 p.m. Heine’s co-worker, Jenna Lin, is organizing the vigil. The hospital will also be lit in green — Heine’s favorite color — to draw attention to her disappearance.

Heine was last seen leaving her Armstrong Road residence in the morning hours of July 10. She was reportedly driving a 2017 blue Toyota Corolla with license plate number JKK-1273.

Jessica Kaminsky, Heine’s daughter, said she tried sending a text message to her mother on July 9, but never got a response back. She said that she and her family are hopeful for her return.

The Greece Police Department is asking anyone with information on Heine’s whereabouts to call 911.