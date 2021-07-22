Canandaigua Police attempting to locate missing 14-year-old

Missing Persons

Photo Courtesy of the Canandaigua Police Department

CANANDAIGUA, N.Y. (WROC) — Officials from the Canandaigua Police Department are working to locate a missing teen last seen on Wednesday around 1:30 p.m. on 100 block of West Gibson Street.

Joseph Cavanaugh Jr. Joseph, 14, was reported missing after an argument with a family member on Wednesday. The teenager was wearing a gray-hooded sweatshirt, black shorts and black shoes.

The Canandaigua Police Department ask anyone that has information or locates Joseph to call 911. Police are still attempting to find the teenager.

