Search canceled for missing vulnerable man

Update

BRIGHTON, N.Y. (WROC) — The search for a missing man, prompted by Brighton police Thursday, has been canceled.

Brighton police issued the missing persons report Thursday afternoon for 77-year-old David Whiteman. The search was canceled at 3:45 p.m. Thursday.

Original

BRIGHTON, N.Y. (WROC) — The Brighton Police Department is asking for the public’s help in searching for a missing man who they say is a vulnerable adult.

David Whiteman, 77, was last seen on Sawgrass Drive in Brighton at 9:30 a.m. on Thursday. According to police, Whiteman may appear to be disorientated or confused and “may be in need of medical attention.”

Whiteman was driving a 2017 brown Jeep Cherokee with New York registration JGE-6572.

Anyone with information is asked to call 911 or the Brighton Police Department at 585-202-1951.

This is a developing story. News 8 WROC will provide updates as they become available.

