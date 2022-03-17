BRIGHTON, N.Y. (WROC) — Brighton police officials are asking the public for help in locating two missing teens.

Authorities say 15-year-old Makayla Mercado was last seen leaving with a friend Wednesday evening. She’s described as 5’6″, 110 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes. Police say she may be in need of medical attention.

Officials say she is believed to be with a male companion and could be in the local area.

That male companion has been identified as Roderick Toliver, a 16-year-old who is also missing, according to police.

Toliver is described as 5’9″, 130 bounds with brown hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information regarding their whereabouts is asked to call 911.

Check back with News 8 WROC as we will continue to update this developing story.