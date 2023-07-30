BRIGHTON, N.Y. (WROC) — The Brighton Police Department is asking for the public’s help finding a missing woman.

Police say a 33-year-old woman, Brittanni Lahey, was last seen at Monroe Community College, where she is currently a student. She may be traveling to Florida, according to police, and was last seen driving a 2018 black Mazda CX5 with New York license plate KMY-4930.

Officers describe Brittanni as approximately 5 feet and 6 inches tall, 200 pounds, with brown hair and hazel eyes.

Anyone with information is asked to call 911 or the NYS Missing Persons Clearinghouse at 1-800-346-3543.