ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Authorities are currently searching for a missing 82-year-old man who was last seen at the Greater Rochester International Airport Tuesday.

Deputies with the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office say Donald Kinney was last seen on Brooks Avenue around 4:30 p.m. Tuesday.

Kinney suffers from Alzheimer’s disease and may be in need of medical attention.

According to officials, the man was driving a 2020 gray Hyundai Santa Fe with New York registration JMU 6389. He was last seen wearing a white t-shirt, light tan shorts, a black belt, and black shoes.

Anyone with further information on Kinney’s whereabouts is asked to call 911.

