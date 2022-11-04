Joseph Monahan was last seen in the area of Clifton Springs (Courtesy of Geneva Police Department)

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Geneva Police need your help in locating a patient who left Clifton Springs Hospital against doctor’s orders.

Police say 30-year-old Joseph Paul Monahan left the hospital on Tuesday, October 25, and has not been seen nor heard from since. They say Monahan is known to abuse drugs and may be at risk of self-harm.

Monahan is described as a white male, 6’0″ and weighing 150 pounds. He has brown hair and blue eyes and wears glasses.

It is believed that Monahan may be in the Wayne County area or the City of Rochester.

Geneva Police encourage anyone with information to contact the on-duty supervisor at (315)-789-1111 or call 911.